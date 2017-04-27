Giants showing 'eagerness' to move up in 2017 NFL draft: Source

It appears that the New York Giants might be doing something they’ve been loath to do in recent seasons: trade up during the NFL draft.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a league source told Metro New York that the Giants have actively been calling teams about the possibility of moving up from the No. 23 spot of Thursday’s first round.

It is, of course, an exercise in caution when it comes to rumors at this point, as every team holding a pick in the first round is exploring options to move up in the first round.

Simply call it due diligence at this juncture with the draft just hours away.

The source, however, said that the Giants showed a level of “eagerness to move up.” Keep in mind that last year, the Giants sat at No. 10 while teams moved up ahead of them. All told, six trades were made involving the nine picks ahead of the Giants, who ended up taking a cornerback when they desperately needed an offensive lineman.

“They’ve been active — I’d say more than just usual — passing, run of the mill, kick the tires type of stuff,” the source told Metro. “Are they serious about possibly moving up? Yes, I’d say that.”

Their needs in 2017 are similar to last year’s draft as they could use a competent offensive lineman, in particular, a tackle, with their first-round pick. Perhaps the described “eagerness” is the result of the Giants getting passed over one too many times last year.

Or perhaps, it is all smoke.