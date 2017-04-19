 
Giants work out fastest running back in NFL Draft: Source

Cal product visited Big Blue earlier this week.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 19, 2017
The New York Giants will work out Michigan offensive lineman Erik Magnuson this week. (Photo: Getty Images)

He’s considered the fastest running back in college football and might just be the fastest athlete in college football over the past few seasons, period.

Apparently, he’s on the radar of the New York Giants.

Khalfani Muhammad, a running back with Cal, visited with the Giants earlier this week, a source tells Metro New York. Muhammad is coming off a big four-year career at Cal and brings aforementioned speed as well as versatility.

In 45 games (13 starts) at Cal, he accumulated 4,575 all-purpose yards as a running back and a kick returner. On special teams, he was considered one of the most explosive returners in the nation.

At his pro day last month, he ran a 4.34 40-yard time outside in wet conditions. Despite the elements, that still would have been the fastest time of any running back at the NFL combine (coincidentally, the combine was indoors). He's already worked out for five other teams.

Muhammad was actually considered the fastest 16-year old in the nation when in high school when he ran a 10.22 time in the 100 meters:

Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

