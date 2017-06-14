Go out and enjoy some NYC sports this summer: Sid Rosenberg

It is time. Remove thy tuckus from thy couch, bar stool, La-Z-Boy, whatever. With the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals coming to an end this past week and summer rolling into the Northeast, it’s time to get outside and enjoy the wonderful sporting events the Big Apple has to offer.

After living in Boca Raton for 10 years, I can admit that I was spoiled when it comes to the weather. There were tons of things to do in Boca and none of it involved sitting inside watching sports.

Now don’t get me wrong, every now and then you could find me in the air conditioning enjoying a baseball game from my couch but for the most part, I was outside enjoying the weather with my family.

After moving to New York last year I can admit that I missed the Boca weather and whenever the temperature cracks 75 degrees, you can find me on my roof soaking up the sun. And now that summer has rolled in, I am looking forward to getting out to Mets, Brooklyn Cyclones games, the occasional softball game in Central Park with my 770 WABC Radio team, and yes even some Yankees games. Hey, even the New York Cosmos are back!

We also have the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing right around the corner, the NYC Triathlon in mid-July, and there are always tons of events going on at our fantastic NYC Parks. Whether it’s Little Leaguers learning the ropes or Michael Conforto wreaking havoc on professional pitching , I am going to take full advantage of the great weather and what the city has to offer sports wise.

In addition to all the pro sporting events that are taking place all over the city this summer, there are tons of sports based camps for kids to enjoy. There are summer sports camps in every corner of every borough for you to get your kids out of the house and involved. There are camps focused on baseball, sailing, basketball, football, tennis, boxing, fencing, soccer, skateboarding, equestrian, and volleyball.

Even if your kids aren’t the athletic type, I think you have nothing to lose when it comes to sports-based camps. It is a wonderful opportunity for children to exercise, learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline, as well as socializing and making new connections. It will also give you a couple hours every day to yourself to enjoy the things you love.