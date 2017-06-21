Reports: Golden Knights take Rangers F Oscar Lindberg in expansion draft

Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Sportsnet's John Shannon reported on Wednesday that the Vegas Golden Knights have taken New York Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg in the 2017 NHL expansion draft, hours before the new team's selections were to be revealed.

The 25-year-old Lindberg has performed as a lower-line forward in New York, posting a combined 21 goals and 27 assists over the past two seasons.

During the 2017 postseason, he was one of the Rangers' hardest-working forwards, collecting three goals and an assist in 12 games while helping spark the third and fourth lines.

Vegas' selection of Lindberg is a rather surprising one seeing as the general consensus leading up to the expansion draft was that the Golden Knights were going to take backup goalie Antti Raanta from the Rangers' ranks.

It is unknown if the Rangers made a deal with Vegas to ensure that they would not touch Raanta, but New York's supreme goaltending duo of he and Henrik Lundqvist will stay intact for at least a little while longer.