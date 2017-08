Bull Bullard sinks basketball trick shot from 210 feet in the air.

Bull Bullard was just a littler farther off the ground than he is shown above, taking to a helicopter to pull off his latest trick shot. (Photo: Getty Images)

There's Stephen Curry range, but then there's Bull Bullard range.

The Harlem Globetrotter's star took basketball trick shots to a new level when he went 210 feet above Morey's Piers Amusement Park in Wildwood, NJ in a helicopter and pulled this off:

While he didn't call bank, I think we can let it slide just this once.