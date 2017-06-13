Home
 
Possible Islanders, Rangers protected list ahead of NHL expansion draft

The Islanders and Rangers could protect as many as 11 players before the Vegas Golden Knights make their selections.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 13, 2017
Islanders captain John Tavares and Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh chase for a loose puck during a 2017 regular season game. (Photo: Getty Images)
Islanders captain John Tavares and Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh will likely be protected ahead of the 2017 NHL expansion draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

Changes will be sweeping through the NHL in June as the league prepares to officially welcome the Vegas Golden Knights for their inaugural season this fall.

In the coming days, the new franchise’s roster thanks to the expansion draft which allows the Golden Knights to choose one unprotected player from each of the 30 NHL rosters.

The teams predetermine those unprotected players as they are allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie or eight skaters and a goalie from being picked up by Vegas.

Players not on that list who are under contract with their respective teams can be plucked away by the Golden Knights.

Teams, including the New York Islanders and Rangers, must have their list of protected players into the league by 5 p.m. ET on June 17. Four days later at the NHL Awards show, the league will announce Vegas’ selections.

Both New York teams could lose some considerable talent in the next week given their limit on protecting players. Here is what their lists could look like:

 

New York Islanders predicted protection list

Forwards: John Tavares, Anders Lee, Andrew Ladd, Josh Bailey, Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome

Defensemen: Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Ryan Pulock

Goalie: Thomas Greiss

 

New York Rangers predicted protection list

Forwards: Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello

Defensemen: Ryan McDonagh, Dan Girardi, Marc Staal

Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

 

