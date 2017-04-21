 
NFL releases Jets 2017 regular season schedule

A look into Gang Green's 2017 slate of games.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : April 21, 2017
Eric Decker attempts to speed away from Oakland Raiders defenders. (Getty Images)
Jets wide receiver Eric Decker will try to lead a rebuilding offense in 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

The NFL was not exactly kind to the New York Jets when they were making this year's regular season schedule

A rebuilding franchise that is expected to have a tough year discovered that what exactly their regular season looks like on Thursday night:

 

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

Week 2: at Oakland Raiders

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: at Cleveland Browns

Week 6: vs. New England Patriots

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins

Week 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 9: Thursday Night vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 10: at Buccaneers

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. Carolina

Week 13: vs. Kansas City

Week 14: at Denver Broncos

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: at New England Patriots

 

This will be the first time since 1992 that the Jets will play their first two games of the regular season on the road. 

That year, they dropped both of those games to the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers on their way to a 4-12 season.

Schedule makers at the NFL also believe that the Jets won't be a good draw this season as they have just one primetime game, which is a Week 9 Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 

Both teams met on a Thursday night last season in Week 2 where the Jets emerged victoriously 37-31. 

 

 

 

