NFL releases Jets 2017 regular season schedule

The NFL was not exactly kind to the New York Jets when they were making this year's regular season schedule.
A rebuilding franchise that is expected to have a tough year discovered that what exactly their regular season looks like on Thursday night:
Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
Week 2: at Oakland Raiders
Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 5: at Cleveland Browns
Week 6: vs. New England Patriots
Week 7: at Miami Dolphins
Week 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 9: Thursday Night vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 10: at Buccaneers
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. Carolina
Week 13: vs. Kansas City
Week 14: at Denver Broncos
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17: at New England Patriots
This will be the first time since 1992 that the Jets will play their first two games of the regular season on the road.
That year, they dropped both of those games to the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers on their way to a 4-12 season.
Schedule makers at the NFL also believe that the Jets won't be a good draw this season as they have just one primetime game, which is a Week 9 Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Both teams met on a Thursday night last season in Week 2 where the Jets emerged victoriously 37-31.