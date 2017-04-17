2017 NFL draft rumors: Jets looking to trade their No. 6 pick

If there is one New York sports team one cannot predict, it’s the Jets.

A franchise steeped in mediocrity for the better part of 50 years always keeps its fans and those that follow it on their collective toes.

For those thinking that the Jets have a great opportunity to acquire an important future asset with the No. 6 pick in this year’s NFL draft on April 27, the organization might be telling you to think again shortly.

Peter King of MMQB reported Monday that the Jets, along with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, are “most eager to move back in a market with few teams wanting to move up.”

It’s a questionable move for a Jets franchise that has so many needs this offseason and it has shown in the different avenues the team could take with that pick.

North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been linked to the team for months now while Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore would also provide good fits.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has made it known for over a month now that he wants to stockpile picks and acquire as much young talent as possible. That even includes dealing defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on draft day, if possible.

This gives the team an opportunity to build depth within the roster, which would lay a solid foundation within the team’s rebuilding efforts.

Once that is set, then the Jets could be more aggressive in finding the star centerpiece that would put them over the top.