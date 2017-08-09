Jets - NFL 2017 preseason schedule, TV

Ready or not, Jets fans, here it comes.
The 2017 NFL season is rapidly approaching and this week will mark your first opportunity to check out this year's edition of Gang Green, which is a fitting nickname this year given the fact that this team is going to be putrid.
To put things simply, the Jets are lacking any sort of depth or star power.
The quarterback position is a mess as the starting job is coming down to either veteran Josh McCown — who has never maintained any sort of success during his time in the NFL — or Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, both of whom are unproven at the professional level.
To make the passing game's chances look even more grim, expected No. 1 wide receiver Quincy Enunwa went down with a season-ending neck injury on Monday. That leaves the team with Robby Anderson as their top receiver while he's supported by Chad Hansen, ArDarius Stewart, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and Lucky Whitehead.
Those lower five receivers who will be competing for roster spots have combined for a whopping 42 career receptions (Hansen and Stewart are rookies).
For the supreme optimist wearing green and white, which I'm not really sure exists, the preseason provides an opportunity for the little-known underdog to emerge as a bona fide NFL star.
It's rare and given the Jets' track record, probably not going to happen to them. But hey, it's always nice to dream.
Here is when and how you can catch the Jets this preseason:
Week 1
NYJ vs. Tennessee Titans
Saturday, August 12, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Week 2
NYJ @ Detroit Lions
Saturday, August 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Week 3
NYJ @ New York Giants
Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Week 4
NYJ @ Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday, August 31, 7 p.m. ET
TV: CBS