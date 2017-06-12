Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Jets release WR Eric Decker

The wide receiver's three-year stint with Gang Green has come to an end.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 12, 2017 | Updated : June 12, 2017
Eric Decker attempts to speed away from Oakland Raiders defenders. (Getty Images)
The Jets will release Eric Decker on Tuesday, a source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Jets announced on Monday that they have released wide receiver Eric Decker after three years with the team. 

Decker's release continues the trend of the Jets dumping contracts. Last week, they cut linebacker David Harris—who was owed $6.5 million in 2017— after 10 seasons with the team. The 30-year-old Decker was signed through the 2018 season where he was set to make a combined $14.75 million during that stretch. 

The Jets were reportedly talking to teams, most notably the Baltimore Ravens, about a possible trade involving the receiver, per Albert Breer of the MMBQ. However, the Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal earlier on Monday, per NFL.com, which must have given the Jets no other choice but to release Decker. 

It's something Decker has been expecting since last Wednesday as he took the time to thank Jets fans:

In his three seasons in New York, he amassed 2,138 receiving yards on 163 receptions with 19 touchdowns, which ranks 15th on the franchise's all-time list. 

 

Tags:JetsEric DeckerNFL
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 