Jets release WR Eric Decker

The New York Jets announced on Monday that they have released wide receiver Eric Decker after three years with the team.

Decker's release continues the trend of the Jets dumping contracts. Last week, they cut linebacker David Harris—who was owed $6.5 million in 2017— after 10 seasons with the team. The 30-year-old Decker was signed through the 2018 season where he was set to make a combined $14.75 million during that stretch.

The Jets were reportedly talking to teams, most notably the Baltimore Ravens, about a possible trade involving the receiver, per Albert Breer of the MMBQ. However, the Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal earlier on Monday, per NFL.com, which must have given the Jets no other choice but to release Decker.

It's something Decker has been expecting since last Wednesday as he took the time to thank Jets fans:

Thank you @nyjets for the opportunity the last 3 years! I truly made some great memories and friendships that will last forever! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 7, 2017

To all the diehard fans-I wish we would of accomplished more for you but I sincerely appreciate the support through all the ups and downs! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 7, 2017

In his three seasons in New York, he amassed 2,138 receiving yards on 163 receptions with 19 touchdowns, which ranks 15th on the franchise's all-time list.