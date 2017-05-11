Jeurys Familia injury: Mets closer has blood clot in right shoulder

The Mets announced on Thursday that closer Jeurys Familia has been diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder after an examination at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

He will visit a doctor in St. Louis on Friday to undergo further tests, which will deduce if surgery is required. Therefore, a timetable for his return has not been established as of yet.

It’s been a tumultuous season already for the 27-year-old.

He was forced to sit out the first 15 games of the season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, forcing the Mets to slot eighth-inning man Addison Reed into the closer role.

Familia had performed well enough in his first 10 outings of the season, recording three saves and a hold. But on Wednesday afternoon trying to close out a 3-2 lead against the San Francisco Giants, he was tagged for three earned runs while being burdened with his first blown save of the year.

Expect Reed to take over the closer role once again in Familia’s absence as the Mets suffer yet another major injury blow.

New York currently has 10 different players either sidelined or on the disabled list including Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard and Lucas Duda.