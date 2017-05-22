 
Jonathan dos Santos might be headed to Italy, not MLS: Source

An Italian Serie A side has emerged as a favorite to nab the Mexican international.
Kristian Dyer
 Published : May 22, 2017 | Updated : May 22, 2017
Villarreal midfielder Jonathan dos Santos during a 2016 La Liga match. (Photo: Getty Images)
Villarreal and Mexican national midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is garnering plenty of interest heading into this summer. (Photo: Getty Images)
While Chicharito and Andres Guardado both seem to be serious dance partners with MLS, it appears that the music might be slowing down for another member of the Mexican national team.
 
Jonathan dos Santos may not be MLS-bound, so a source tells Metro New York, this after weeks of speculation wondering where the star midfielder might land. 
 
The Mexican national team regular, currently on the books of La Liga side Villarreal, may just as well remain in Europe and not join several of his other high-profile teammates on El Tri who are considering a move to MLS.
 
The league source, speaking on the condition anonymity, tells Metro New York that dos Santos is still open to a move to MLS and the L.A. Galaxy but that “an attractive offer from Italy has come along, one of several from Serie A.” 
 
As a teenager, dos Santos began his playing career with Barcelona before transferring to Villarreal.
 
He had an assist this weekend in a 3-1 win at Valencia.
 
The source would not reveal the suitor for dos Santos but it is believed that Roma is among the clubs chasing the 27-year-old Mexican national team midfielder.
 
The Villarreal star is the brother of Giovani dos Santos, also a Mexican national team standout who currently is a starter for the Galaxy.​
