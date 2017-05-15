 
Assessing the Knicks' 2017 NBA draft lottery odds

Despite finishing 20 games under .500 in the 2016-17 season, it's probable the Knicks won't crack the top five of the 2017 NBA draft.

Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 15, 2017 | Updated : May 15, 2017
NBA assistant commissioner Mark Tatum reveals the Knicks' place in the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Knicks will hope to find as much success in the 2017 draft as they did in 2015 when drafting Kristaps Porzingis. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tuesday provides a ray of hope in the form of pingpong balls for the 14 NBA teams whose seasons ended a month ago. 

At 8 p.m., the league will announce the order of the 2017 NBA draft with its annual lottery selection.

Despite their ineptitude over the past 16 years, this is just the second time since 2010 that the New York Knicks will have a lottery pick.

Unfortunately, they look slated to get the No. 7 selection after losing a coin toss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in April.

After a 31-51 season, the Knicks have an 18.3 percent chance to get a top-three pick in the draft and just a 5.3 percent chance to get the top overall selection.

Luckily for them, this is one of the deepest draft classes in the last decade, which means they still could be acquiring a valuable asset in June:

Best odds for top pick in 2017 NBA draft lottery

1. Boston Celtics: 64.3% (top 3 pick), 25% (No. 1 pick)

2. Phoenix Suns: 55.8% (top 3 pick), 19.9% (No. 1 pick)

3. Los Angeles Lakers: 46.9% (top 3 pick), 15.6% (No. 1 pick)

4. Philadelphia 76ers: 37.8% (top 3 pick), 11.9% (No. 1 pick)

5. Orlando Magic: 29.1% (top 3 pick), 8.8% (No. 1 pick)

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: 18.3% (top 3 pick), 5.3 % (No. 1 pick)

7. New York Knicks: 18.3% (top 3 pick), 5.3 % (No. 1 pick)

8. Sacramento Kings: 9.9% (top 3 pick), 2.8% (No. 1 pick)

9. Dallas Mavericks: 6.1% (top 3 pick), 1.7% (No. 1 pick)

10. Sacramento Kings: 4% (top 3 pick), 1.1% (No. 1 pick)

11. Charlotte Hornets: 2.9% (top 3 pick), 0.8% (No. 1 pick)

12. Detroit Pistons: 2.5% (top 3 pick), 0.7% (No. 1 pick)

13. Denver Nuggets: 2.2% (top 3 pick), 0.6% (No. 1 pick)

14. Miami Heat: 1.8% (top 3 pick), 0.5% (No. 1 pick)

