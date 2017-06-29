Knicks 2017 NBA Summer League preview

It’s not an over-exaggeration when someone claims that the NBA never rests. Just about two weeks away from the end of the 2016-17 season, the NBA is preparing for its Summer League in Orlando and Las Vegas.

This summer, the New York Knicks will be participating down in Orlando only as rookies, invitees and fringe players look to take any chance possible to impress team management.

It’s the first step these players can take toward bolstering down a spot on a NBA roster:

Jamel Artis, F

6’7”, 213 pounds, 24 years old

2016-17 team: Pitt (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 32 games, 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists

Canyon Barry, G

6’6”, 215 pounds, 23 years old

2016-17 team: Florida (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 35 games, 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds

Damyean Dotson, G

6’6”, 205 pounds, 23 years old

2016-17 team: Houston (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 32 games, 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 44.1% 3 PT FG

Nigel Hayes, F

6’8”, 254 pounds, 22 years old

2016-17 team: Wisconsin (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 37 games, 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Ognjen Jaramaz, G

6’4”, 181 pounds, 21 years old

2016-17 team: Mega (Serbia)

2016-17 stats: 53 games, 12.2 points, 3.1 assists

Dominique Jones, G

6’4”, 215 pounds, 28 years old

2016-17 team: Adad (Iran)

2016-17 stats: 54 games, 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists

Luke Kornet, F

7’1”, 250 pounds, 21 years old

2016-17 team: Vanderbilt (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 35 games, 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 32.7% 3PT FG

Louis Labeyrie, F

6’10”, 200 pounds, 25 years old

2016-17 team: Paris (France)

2016-17 stats: 29 games, 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds

Maurice Ndour, F

6’9”, 200 pounds, 25 years old

2016-17 team: New York Knicks

2016-17 stats: 32 games, 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 10.3 minutes

Frank Ntilikina, G

6’5”, 190 pounds, 18 years old

2016-17 team: Strasbourg (France)

2016-17 stats: 32 games, 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 43.1% 3PT FG

Marshall Plumlee, C

7’0”, 250 pounds, 24 years old

2016-17 team: New York Knicks

2016-17 stats: 21 games, 1.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 8.1 minutes

Chasson Randle, G

6’2”, 185 pounds, 24 years old

2016-17 team: New York Knicks

2016-17 stats: 18 games, 5.3 points, 1.6 assists, 12.5 minutes

Xavier Rathan-Mayes, G

6’4”, 208 pounds, 23 years old

2016-17 team: Florida State (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 35 games, 10.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds

Knicks 2017 Summer League schedule

Saturday, July 1, 3 p.m. at Dallas Mavericks

Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. at Detroit Pistons

Monday, July 3, 1 p.m. at Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, July 5, 5 p.m. vs. Orlando Magic

Thursday, July 6, championship game TBD

All games can be found on MSG Network.