Knicks 2017 NBA Summer League preview

It’s not an over-exaggeration when someone claims that the NBA never rests. Just about two weeks away from the end of the 2016-17 season, the NBA is preparing for its Summer League in Orlando and Las Vegas.
This summer, the New York Knicks will be participating down in Orlando only as rookies, invitees and fringe players look to take any chance possible to impress team management.
It’s the first step these players can take toward bolstering down a spot on a NBA roster:
Jamel Artis, F
6’7”, 213 pounds, 24 years old
2016-17 team: Pitt (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 32 games, 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Canyon Barry, G
6’6”, 215 pounds, 23 years old
2016-17 team: Florida (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 35 games, 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds
Damyean Dotson, G
6’6”, 205 pounds, 23 years old
2016-17 team: Houston (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 32 games, 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 44.1% 3 PT FG
Nigel Hayes, F
6’8”, 254 pounds, 22 years old
2016-17 team: Wisconsin (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 37 games, 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Ognjen Jaramaz, G
6’4”, 181 pounds, 21 years old
2016-17 team: Mega (Serbia)
2016-17 stats: 53 games, 12.2 points, 3.1 assists
Dominique Jones, G
6’4”, 215 pounds, 28 years old
2016-17 team: Adad (Iran)
2016-17 stats: 54 games, 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists
Luke Kornet, F
7’1”, 250 pounds, 21 years old
2016-17 team: Vanderbilt (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 35 games, 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 32.7% 3PT FG
Louis Labeyrie, F
6’10”, 200 pounds, 25 years old
2016-17 team: Paris (France)
2016-17 stats: 29 games, 9.9 points, 8.6 rebounds
Maurice Ndour, F
6’9”, 200 pounds, 25 years old
2016-17 team: New York Knicks
2016-17 stats: 32 games, 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 10.3 minutes
6’5”, 190 pounds, 18 years old
2016-17 team: Strasbourg (France)
2016-17 stats: 32 games, 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 43.1% 3PT FG
Marshall Plumlee, C
7’0”, 250 pounds, 24 years old
2016-17 team: New York Knicks
2016-17 stats: 21 games, 1.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 8.1 minutes
Chasson Randle, G
6’2”, 185 pounds, 24 years old
2016-17 team: New York Knicks
2016-17 stats: 18 games, 5.3 points, 1.6 assists, 12.5 minutes
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, G
6’4”, 208 pounds, 23 years old
2016-17 team: Florida State (NCAA)
2016-17 stats: 35 games, 10.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds
Knicks 2017 Summer League schedule
Saturday, July 1, 3 p.m. at Dallas Mavericks
Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. at Detroit Pistons
Monday, July 3, 1 p.m. at Oklahoma City Thunder
Wednesday, July 5, 5 p.m. vs. Orlando Magic
Thursday, July 6, championship game TBD
All games can be found on MSG Network.