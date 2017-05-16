Knicks awarded 8th pick in 2017 NBA draft lottery

In the home of their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks found out that they will be making the eighth-overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft after Tuesday night's lottery from the Barclays Center.

Representing the team was Knicks legend and NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier as he watched as he watched his former team, which went 31-51 last season, get a pick that was lower than expected.

With just a 5.3-percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick, New York's best odds were to get the No. 7 pick at 52.2 percent.

The Boston Celtics received the top pick a day before they begin the Eastern Conference final against the Cleveland Cavaliers as we take a look at Tuesday night's results:

Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons Denver Nuggets Miami Heat

This year's draft class is one of the deepest in recent memory, which means that the Knicks will have an opportunity to acquire a young talent that will provide support for Kristaps Porzingis.

New York will have a lottery pick for the first time since 2015 when they took Porzingis, which was originally met with disapproval by Knicks fans.