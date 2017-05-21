Longest-tenured managers in Mets history

While his job status might be anything but secure, Terry Collins became the New York Mets' longest-tenured manager in franchise history on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
Coming on in 2011, Collins has experienced the gamut of success in New York, albeit more bad than good at times. And while he might not be the most successful coach in club history, he has patrolled the dugout the longest:
Terry Collins
Years: 2011-present
Games: 1,014
Record: 499-515 (.493)
Division titles: 1
Playoff appearances: 2
2015 National League Champion
Davey Johnson
Years: 1984-1990
Games: 1,012
Record: 595-417 (.588)
Division titles: 2
Playoff appearances: 2
1986 World Series Champion
Bobby Valentine
Years: 1996-2002
Games: 1,003
Record: 536-467 (.534)
Division titles: 0
Playoff appearances: 2
2000 National League Champion
Joe Torre
Years: 1977-1981
Games: 709
Record: 286-420 (.405)
Playoff appearances: 0
Gil Hodges
Years: 1968-1971
Games: 649
Record: 339-309 (.523)
Division titles: 1
Playoff appearances: 1
1969 World Series Champion