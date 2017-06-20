Home
 
Lucky Mkosana will return to New York Cosmos

The fan favorite is headed back to the NASL club.
By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : June 20, 2017 | Updated : June 20, 2017
Lucky Mkosana. (Photo: Getty Images)
The New York Cosmos are getting back a proven striker in Lucky Mkosana.

Lucky Mkosana is on his way back to the NASL and will be linking up with a familiar team.

 

The New York Cosmos announced on Monday that Mkosana has re-joined the club. A former star forward with New York, who are the reigning Soccer Bowl champions, Mkosana was recently on the books at Finnish club  IFK Mariehamn.

 

A former member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Mkosana enjoyed strong success during his two years with the Cosmos from 2015-2016. The Zimbabwean-born forward then made a move to Finland where he enjoyed decent success in 2017.

 

The Cosmos are currently third in the single-table NASL standings, a solid start to the year given the rebuilding job done this offseason. They won this past Friday at their Coney Island home, defeating Puerto Rico FC 4-2.

 

