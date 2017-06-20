Lucky Mkosana will return to New York Cosmos

Lucky Mkosana is on his way back to the NASL and will be linking up with a familiar team.

The New York Cosmos announced on Monday that Mkosana has re-joined the club. A former star forward with New York, who are the reigning Soccer Bowl champions, Mkosana was recently on the books at Finnish club IFK Mariehamn.

A former member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Mkosana enjoyed strong success during his two years with the Cosmos from 2015-2016. The Zimbabwean-born forward then made a move to Finland where he enjoyed decent success in 2017.

The Cosmos are currently third in the single-table NASL standings, a solid start to the year given the rebuilding job done this offseason. They won this past Friday at their Coney Island home, defeating Puerto Rico FC 4-2.