Meet the Jets new No. 1 WR Robby Anderson

After Quincy Enunwa's season-ending injury, the Jets are looking at an unproven set of hands to lead the receivers.

Robby Anderson might be thrusted into the Jets' No. 1 receiving role this season after Quincy Enunwa's injury. (Photo: Getty Images)

The preseason hasn't even started yet and still, the New York Jets' 2017 campaign is taking huge hits.

On Monday, the team lost top wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for the season because of a bulging disc in his neck. For an offense devoid of many talents, his loss further confirms that this year is going to be a horrendous one.

Gang Green's quarterback situation is one of the worst in the league as veteran Josh McCown battles for the starting spot against unproven youngsters Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

If the question of who will be throwing the ball wasn't enough of a doozy, the Jets also have to contend with the fact that their quarterbacks don't have much to throw to.

Enter Robby Anderson, a second-year wide receiver out of Temple who had a surprisingly productive rookie season in 2016 thanks to Eric Decker's injury issues.

Appearing in all 16 games, Anderson finished third on the team with 587 receiving yards on 42 receptions.

At 6-foot-3 and a thin 190 pounds, he is a solid blend of height and speed, which makes him a vertical threat downfield. Not only does he hold the ability to outrun his defender, but he can outjump them, too.

In true Jets fashion though, there is always a catch. Anderson was an afterthought in New York's offense last season when the team still had Brandon Marshall and Enunwa to throw to. It remains to be seen how he will fare against the opposition's best cornerback.

He also has some off-field issues. Anderson must go to Miami, FL on Sept. 11 for the start of his trial in which he is accused of resisting an officer with violence after he pushed a cop at a music festival in May. The Jets' regular season starts the day before in Buffalo against the Bills.

For the Jets' sake, Anderson best not miss time because the wide receiving situation behind him is less than perfect:

Jets wide receiver depth chart

Chad Hansen (Rookie)

ArDarius Stewart (Rookie)

Jalin Marshall- 14 career receptions

Charone Peake- 19 career receptions

Lucky Whitehead- 9 career receptions