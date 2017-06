Former New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 from complications stemming from a brain tumor.

Young is best known for holding the Major League record of 27-consecutive losses, but was considered as a wonderful teammate.

It is most evident when that streak was broken during a 1993 game against the Florida Marlins after Eddie Murray smacked a game-winning double in the 10th inning at Shea Stadium: