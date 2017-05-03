Leave it to the Mets to ruin something nice: Sid Rosenberg

Well, it was only a matter of time.

For the first time in who knows how many seasons, a Quinnipiac University poll showed that the Mets are more popular than the Yankees in New York City.

Historically, any good news for the Mets either doesn’t last long or comes back to bite them in the ass and that is exactly what has happened less than 30 games into the season.

Highlighted by a 23-5 beatdown from the division rival Washington Nationals in which Terry Collins had to call on backup catcher Kevin Plawecki to pitch, the Mets have found themselves in the cellar of the National League East.

To go along with being the worst team in their division, the Amazins’ disabled list consists of the likes of Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard, David Wright, Lucas Duda, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo and Wilmer Flores.

The first month of the season has been a nightmare for the Mets, but like I said, we Mets fans should have seen this coming following that Quinnipiac University poll.

This was the season that the Mets were supposed to have all of their talented young starting pitchers healthy and ready to show their potential. It has been the complete opposite. The latest casualty is Syndergaard who left his last start with a torn right lat muscle and will be out indefinitely.

“Thor” was on every baseball writer's list to take home the NL Cy Young Award this season after packing on 17 pounds of muscle in the offseason, but now the feat looks to be derailed by this injury.

It’s just bad news all around.

It has been rumored that Syndergaard could miss up to three months, but it is not definite yet. All we do know is that it is not looking good.

Now on the other side of town, the Yankees have surprised everyone with their start to the season.

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year of sorts, the Pinstripes have found success early on despite one of their best young players in baseball, Gary Sanchez, being on the disabled list.

Joe Girardi has done a nice job of mixing both his batting order and the pitching staff with his veterans and younger players.

To go along with a balanced batting order and rotation, the back end of the Yankees bullpen has been lights-out. Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman have picked up right where they left off from last season.

Having guys who can come in and shut down opposing batters has proven to be crucial for the Pinstripes early on in the season.

It is still only May, so for Mets fans, it’s not yet time to panic.

For Yankees fans, it’s not the time to pencil in a playoff spot. But it has definitely been an interesting and surprising start to the season.

With over 100 games left there is still plenty of time for the Mets to get back on track and for the Yankees hit a couple bumps in the road.

My bold prediction right now is that we will see both New York baseball teams playing in October. Mark my words.