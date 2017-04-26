Solidifying offensive line a must for Giants at 2017 NFL draft: Mike Mayock

Everyone (including us at Metro) thinks they have an idea of what each team is going to do at the NFL draft.

That’s why most NFL fans are met with an onslaught of mock drafts (including ours) leading up to each year’s selection process.

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock though has been breaking down the draft for over a decade. So if there is any one analyst to listen to (besides ours), it’s him.

Leading up to Thursday night’s festivities, the former New York Giants safety from 1982-83 took a moment to talk about the draft strategy of his old team.

“I think sooner or later they have to solidify that offensive line,” Mayock said.

But with the No. 23 selection in the first round, there is a possibility that New York could miss out on some of their targets.

“I think that offensive line run happens around at pick 19 or 20. Tampa Bay, Denver, that whole group starts right then,” he said. “The Giants are sitting there and if a Garett Bolles or a Ryan Ramczyk or Cam Robinson is there, that makes a lot of sense for them. Whether or not they are interested in moving up to get one of those three is another question."

The Giants offensive line was a point of concern last season, especially at the tackle position.

Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart did little to protect quarterback Eli Manning or provide running lanes off the edge for New York’s running backs.

According to Pro Football Focus, the two were one of the worst tackle tandems in all the NFL, which would make almost any first-round pick at the position a solid upgrade.

Quarterback Eli Manning’s football mortality has also been called into question after an inconsistent season, which could lead the Giants into taking a look at prospects during the draft.

But Mayock believes that Big Blue has to play their cards right and that there is an option out there.

"As to whether it’s time for a quarterback, you can’t force that stuff,” he said. “Second or third round if [Tennessee quarterback Joshua] Dobbs is there and they like Dobbs, it could be the year."

During his senior season at Tennessee, Dobbs passed for 2,946 yards and rushed for an additional 831 with 39 total touchdowns.

Additional reporting was done by Evan Macy.