Mock drafts tab Giants taking Ryan Ramczyk, Jets picking Mitchell Trubisky

SB Nation has tracked all major NFL mock drafts and here is who the experts tab each New York team to pick.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 20, 2017
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky rolls out, looking for a pass.
The Jets have an opportunity to add another viable option within their quarterback competition by drafting Mitchell Trubisky. (Getty Images)
The most popular pick remains at offensive tackle for the New York Giants, this with the 2017 NFL draft just a week away.
 
In essence a poll of all polls (or more aptly a mock of all mocks), SB Nation has been constantly updating the picks from the most prominent mock drafts to compile the most mocked selection for each team picking in the first round. 
 
The consensus pick for the Giants at No. 23 is Ryan Ramczyk, the tackle out of Wisconsin.
 
Ramczyk is the mock pick in 23.7 percent of all national mock drafts according to the data crunched by SB Nation. Although truthfully, "other" has the lead with 25 percent in all mocks.
 
And sources say that "other" is still slightly better than Ereck Flowers. 
 
We kid, we kid. 
 
 
After Ramczyk and "other" comes Miami tight end and New Jersey guy David Njoku, a player with immense athletic ability who left school early after a big season with the Hurricanes. Njoku had 17.1 percent of all picks in the mock drafts, then trailed by Utah tackle Garrett Bolles who had 14.5 percent.
 
Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson rounds out the group at 13.2 percent in all mock drafts.
 
Across town, the Jets at No. 6 were most mocked taking North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, a scenario that played out in 22.4 percent of all mock drafts.
