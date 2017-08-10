NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony - Pelicans an option?

Carmelo Anthony is still with the Knicks, but there are a number of teams that have expressed interest in trading for the star.Most recently, the Pelicans have stepped up.

The NBA world is waiting for the New York Knicks to pull the trigger and trade Carmelo Anthony this summer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Another summer week has passed and Carmelo Anthony is still with the New York Knicks.

But there hasn't been a lack of trying to ship him out of town.

The 10-time All-Star with a no-trade clause is holding the cards, saying he won't waive the NTC unless he is dealt to the Houston Rockets.

There's only one problem: Houston has nothing the Knicks want.

Other teams around the league have expressed interest in Anthony throughout the summer, one of them being the New Orleans Pelicans, who reached out to the Knicks last month.

On Thursday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins "strongly hinted" that he's contacted Anthony about waiving his NTC to play in New Orleans.

The problem is, Anthony wants no part in heading to New Orleans, a source told Berman.

It looks like the Knicks' new management is finally starting to play hardball with the veteran as they continue to pursue a deal for him, saying they won't make a "bad trade" just to grant his wish of playing in Houston.