New York's Memorial Day weekend sports schedule

Don’t hinge your Memorial Day weekend hopes on outdoor activities too much. The weather looks rather dreadful and could force those observing into confined indoor spaces where your great aunt will start asking uncomfortable questions about why you aren’t married yet.

Luckily for you, there most likely is a television nearby that emits moving pictures of live sporting events to take you away from all the awkwardness.

Even better, there are plenty of games that will be on, ensuring you stay enthralled all weekend:

Friday, May 26

Golf: Dean & Deluca Invitational 2nd round- 4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

MLB: Mets at Pirates — 7:05 p.m. (SNY)

MLB: Athletics at Yankees — 7:05 p.m. (WPIX)

WNBA: NY Liberty at Seattle Storm — 10 p.m. (MSG)

Saturday, May 27

Soccer: FA Cup Final, Chelsea vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Golf: Dean & Deluca Invitational 3rd round — 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. (CBS Sports)

MLB: Athletics at Yankees — 1:05 p.m. (YES)

MLB: Mets at Pirates — 7:15 p.m. (Fox)

MLS: New England Revolution at New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. (MSG)

NBA: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 (if necessary), Celtics at Cavaliers — 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, May 28

Tennis: 2017 French Open 1st round: 12 p.m. (NBC)

Golf: Dean & Deluca Invitational final round — 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. (CBS Sports)

MLB: Athletics at Yankees — 1:05 p.m. (YES)

MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United — 5 p.m. (YES)

MLB: Mets at Pirates — 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, May 29

Soccer: EFL Championship Final, Huddersfield vs. Reading — 10 a.m. (beIN Sports)

Tennis: 2017 French Open 1st round — 12 p.m. (NBC)

MLB: Yankees at Orioles — 1:05 p.m. (YES or ESPN)

MLB: Brewers at Mets — 4:10 p.m. (SNY)

NHL: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 — Predators vs. TBD (Time, TV TBA)

NBA: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 (if necessary), Cavaliers at Celtics — 8:30 p.m. (TNT)