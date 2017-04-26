 
New York, Ottawa mayors lay down bets before Rangers, Senators series

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson are sweetening the pot ahead of their teams' playoff series.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : April 26, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will send over bagels, wear a Senators jersey and plant a maple tree if Ottawa defeats the Rangers. (Photo: Getty Images)
A little over 24 hours before the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators drop the puck for their Eastern Conference semifinal, each city's mayor decided to make the series a little more interesting. 
 
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was met with a challenge on Wednesday evening from Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson:
 
de Blasio didn't take long to answer the call, offering a New York delicacy in return:
 
The Rangers and Senators have met only once before in the playoffs. New York came out on top in seven games of the 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals. 
 
Hopefully, for de Blasio at least, history can repeat itself in the coming weeks. 
