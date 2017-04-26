New York, Ottawa mayors lay down bets before Rangers, Senators series

A little over 24 hours before the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators drop the puck for their Eastern Conference semifinal , each city's mayor decided to make the series a little more interesting.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was met with a challenge on Wednesday evening from Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson:

#MayorsBet If @NYRangers win the series, I'll send @NYCMayor egg rolls from Golden Palace, wear Rangers jersey and plant a NYC native tree. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 26, 2017

de Blasio didn't take long to answer the call, offering a New York delicacy in return:

You're on! If the @Senators win we'll send you some New York Bagels, I'll wear a Senators' jersey and plant a maple tree in NYC. #LGR https://t.co/3jvp8irrdM — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 26, 2017

The Rangers and Senators have met only once before in the playoffs. New York came out on top in seven games of the 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Hopefully, for de Blasio at least, history can repeat itself in the coming weeks.