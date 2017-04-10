NFL releases Giants, Jets preseason schedule

The NFL released its preseason schedule on Monday, giving fans one more thing to get excited about if the NBA, MLB and NHL weren’t already enough.

For Giants and Jets supporters, exhibition games in August will be their first opportunity to see what their respective teams look like ahead of the 2017 season.

New York Giants preseason schedule

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD

Week 2: @ Cleveland Browns, Mon. 8/21, 8 p.m.

Week 3: vs. New York Jets, TBD

Week 4: @ New England Patriots, TBD

New York Jets preseason schedule

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions, TBD

Week 3: @ New York Giants, TBD

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

The only thing that is usually competitive is the roster battles within the lower portions of the depth chart, but Giants and Jets fans are bound to get inappropriately hyped for an annual preseason game dubbed the “Snoopy Bowl.”

Some miniscule semblance of bragging rights are usually up for grabs when these two face off before the results are quickly forgotten upon the start of the regular season.

So rejoice, football fans, there is a very small, dim light at the end of the NFL’s offseason tunnel.