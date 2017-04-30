Noah Syndergaard added to long list of injured Mets

Just when the Mets thought things were looking up, another mishandling of a star player’s injury held up the parade on Sunday.

After getting tagged for five runs in the first inning against the Washington Nationals, Noah Syndergaard was pulled from the Mets’ series finale due to an injury.

Immediately after delivering a pitch to Bryce Harper in the bottom of the second inning, Syndergaard clutched the area under his arm. When manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez ran to the mound to check on him, it looked as though the Mets’ big right-hander said “my lat,” when describing what was wrong.

He immediately left the game, just three days after he was scratched from his original start because of right biceps discomfort.

The team announced shortly after that it is a possible lat strain and will travel back to New York for an MRI.

Syndergaard refused an MRI after being held out from that Friday start. After throwing a bullpen session, the Mets cleared him to start on Sunday despite him taking anti-inflammatories because he could not lift his pitching arm above his shoulder last week.

Instead of forcing him to take an MRI to see if any structural damage was sustained, Sandy Alderson instead told the media that he “can’t strap him down and throw him in the tube.”

The 24-year-old’s stuff did not look as thought it was lacking. His fastball still hit the 100 mile-per-hour mark multiple times on Sunday.

However, his location was off, which was a big reason why he allowed five earned runs in the first inning. He allowed just five earned runs all season before his start against Washington.

Now the Mets are facing the possibility of Thor joining Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list.

Cespedes is sidelined with a hamstring injury that also could have been handled better by the organization. The slugger exhibited issues throughout the last few weeks, but the Mets decided just to bench him for a few nights instead of putting him on the disabled list for a short time.

On Thursday night, he had to be helped off the field after legging out a double.

It’s a nightmare situation for the Mets considering their two best players have been sidelined less than one month into the season.

While the players could tell Collins and management they feel a certain way, the Mets as an organization have to be better in taking the correct precautions to make sure they don’t lose their stars for an extended period of time.

Right now the Mets are continuously rolling out depleted lineups due to the injuries that have swept through the clubhouse once again.

Alongside Syndergaard and Cespedes, the Mets have seen Brandon Nimmo, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, David Wright, Wilmer Flores, Lucas Duda and Travis d’Arnaud all sustain injuries this spring.