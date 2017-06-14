Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats take swipe at media

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have been polite and approachable during the first day of minicamp on Tuesday, but his cleats told a different story.

After a busy offseason that raised questions about his commitment to the team, most recently with his skipping of organized team activities, Beckham fired back at the media with these custom cleats which, regardless of the message, are pretty awesome:

Odell Beckham Jr. lets his cleats do the talking https://t.co/hW37EQwdPa pic.twitter.com/kQjBXiqHxX — Zesty NY Giants News (@zesty_ny_giants) June 14, 2017

His footwear went after several media outlets, including the New York Post, ESPN and TMZ with multiple large, red "SHHHHH's" over them. He'll have to enjoy making statements through his cleats now because fines will likely greet him in the regular season if he tries to wear them during a game.

Remember, it is the No Fun League.

Beckham refuted any reports yesterday that his OTA holdout was because of a desire for a new contract, adding that he wanted to be a Giant for life (h/t Tom Rock of Newsday). However, it is still a hot topic considering he has two years left on his deal and is only making $1.8 million in 2017.