Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. missing OTAs because he wants new deal

At least New York Giants fans have received a straight answer as to why Odell Beckham Jr. has not shown up to OTAs during the offseason.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham has been a no-show because he wants a new contract.

Neither Beckham nor his representation have confirmed the reports, but Beckham did retweet an article containing a video of Schefter defending the wide receiver’s decision to skip OTAs, stating that he shouldn’t go until a new contract is in his hands.

The Giants recently picked up Beckham’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal, ensuring that he stays with the team throughout the 2018 season.

However, he is making just $1.8 million this year before his salary bumps up to $8.4 million for the final season of his deal.

To offer some comparison, Cincinnati Bengals target A.J. Green is making over $10 million in each of the next three seasons while Atlanta Falcons pass catcher Julio Jones is in the midst of a five-year, $71.2 million deal, the richest of any receiver in the NFL.

Beckham will make just $10.4 million in his first four years despite being one of the most explosive playmakers in the league. His first three years have resulted in three Pro Bowls, amassing at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each time.

But his antics both on the field and off have presented the Giants with some reservations, naturally.

Over his last two seasons, we’ve seen an embarrassing rivalry with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, a breakup and makeup with a kicker’s net and a well-publicized Miami boat trip with Justin Bieber before the 2017 NFC wild-card game, just to name a few.

Still, Giants owner John Mara told the media that he wants Beckham to stay with the team for his entire career (h/t Art Stapleton of The Record).

Rightfully so, too.

The Giants have never had a receiver with this kind of skill set and playmaking ability. The NFL really hasn’t seen many pass catchers like this, either.

That in no way is an excuse for him to act immaturely and tarnish the Giants’ reputation. However, Big Blue would rue showing a generational talent like this the door if he hits free agency in 2019 and it would haunt them for the next century.