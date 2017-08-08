Premier League 2017: Best Arsenal bars in New York City

Football is back.
Well, not NFL football, but soccer.
The world's most popular league returns this week as the English Premier League kicks off its 2017/18 campaign on Friday afternoon.
The recent winners of the FA Community Shield, Arsenal, will get the festivities underway at 2:45 p.m. ET as they host the improbable 2015/16 title winners Leicester City for the first match of the Premier League season.
Arsenal will be looking to improve off of a fifth-place finish last season, which is dismal by their standards. The last time the Gunners finished that low was the 1995/96 season, one year before Arsene Wenger came on as manager.
Here are the best places in New York City to catch all of their fixtures:
583 Vanderbilt Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 857-5777
233 E. 14th St.
New York, NY 10003
(212) 209-1573
349 E. 14th St.
New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-7333