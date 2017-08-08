Premier League 2017: Best Arsenal bars in New York City

Metro New York takes a look at the top places in NYC to catch the Gunners.

Arsenal will look to improve off their fifth-place finish from last year, their worst since 1996. (Photo: Getty Images)

Football is back.

Well, not NFL football, but soccer.

The world's most popular league returns this week as the English Premier League kicks off its 2017/18 campaign on Friday afternoon.

The recent winners of the FA Community Shield, Arsenal, will get the festivities underway at 2:45 p.m. ET as they host the improbable 2015/16 title winners Leicester City for the first match of the Premier League season.

Arsenal will be looking to improve off of a fifth-place finish last season, which is dismal by their standards. The last time the Gunners finished that low was the 1995/96 season, one year before Arsene Wenger came on as manager.

Here are the best places in New York City to catch all of their fixtures:

Woodwork Brooklyn

583 Vanderbilt Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 857-5777

583 Vanderbilt Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 857-5777

Blind Pig

233 E. 14th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 209-1573

O'Hanlon's

349 E. 14th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 533-7333