Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Premier League 2017: Best Arsenal bars in New York City

Metro New York takes a look at the top places in NYC to catch the Gunners.
Arsenal will look to improve off their fifth-place finish from last year, their worst since 1996. (Photo: Getty Images)

Football is back.

Well, not NFL football, but soccer. 

The world's most popular league returns this week as the English Premier League kicks off its 2017/18 campaign on Friday afternoon. 

The recent winners of the FA Community Shield, Arsenal, will get the festivities underway at 2:45 p.m. ET as they host the improbable 2015/16 title winners Leicester City for the first match of the Premier League season. 

RelatedArticles
Man City's Iheanacho in trouble with Pennsylvania courts 08/01/17
Chelsea wins 2016-17 Premier League Title 05/12/17

Arsenal will be looking to improve off of a fifth-place finish last season, which is dismal by their standards. The last time the Gunners finished that low was the 1995/96 season, one year before Arsene Wenger came on as manager.

Here are the best places in New York City to catch all of their fixtures:

 

Woodwork Brooklyn

583 Vanderbilt Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 857-5777
Read more at https://www.arsenal.com/usa/news/features/arsenal-bars#yZ6VR8uW2lWiTKVE.99
583 Vanderbilt Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 857-5777
Read more at https://www.arsenal.com/usa/news/features/arsenal-bars#yZ6VR8uW2lWiTKVE.99

583 Vanderbilt Ave. 

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 857-5777

 

Blind Pig

233 E. 14th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 209-1573

 

O'Hanlon's

349 E. 14th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 533-7333

 

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : August 08, 2017
Tags:Premier LeagueSoccerArsenal
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News
 
Trending