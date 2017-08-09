Premier League 2017: Best Liverpool FC bars in New York City

Things are looking up for Liverpool FC.
For the first time since 2014, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League after finishing in the top-four of the Premier League.
One of the most successful sides in the history of English football, Liverpool is in the process of resurrecting its status as a dominant force in the country behind manager Jurgen Klopp.
On early Saturday morning, they will start that quest when they travel to Watford for their opening match of the 2017/18 Premier League season at 7:30 a.m. ET.
For those supporting the Reds, here are the best places to catch Saturday's match and every fixture this season:
510 E. 11th St.
New York, NY 10009
(212) 982-3929
228 W. 39th St.
New York, NY 10018
(646) 370-1545
481 5th Ave.
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 499-2005
To start planning your trip to the pub now, here is a look at Liverpool's complete Premier League schedule this season:
Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET: @ Watford
Aug. 19, 10 a.m.: v. Crystal Palace
Aug. 27, 11 a.m.: v. Arsenal
Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m.: @ Manchester City
Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: v. Burnley
Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.: @ Leicester City
Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m.: @ Newcastle United
Oct. 14, 1 p.m.: v. Manchester United
Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Tottenham
Oct. 28, 1 p.m.: v. Huddersfield
Nov. 4, 2 p.m.: @ West Ham
Nov. 18, 1 p.m.: v. Southampton
Nov. 25, 1 p.m.: v. Chelsea
Nov. 29, 6 p.m.: @ Stoke
Dec. 2, 1 p.m.: @ Brighton
Dec. 9, 1 p.m.: v. Everton
Dec. 13, 6 p.m.: v. West Bromwich Albion
Dec. 16, 1 p.m.: @ Bournemouth
Dec. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Arsenal
Dec. 26, 1 p.m.: v. Swansea
Dec. 30, 1 p.m.: v. Leicester
Jan. 1, 1 p.m.: @ Burnley
Jan. 13, 1 p.m.: v. Manchester City
Jan. 20, 1 p.m.: @ Swansea
Jan. 30, 5:45 p.m.: @ Huddersfield
Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: v. Tottenham
Feb. 10, 1 p.m.: @ Southampton
Feb. 24, 1 p.m.: v. West Ham
Mar. 3, 1 p.m.: v. Newcastle United
Mar. 10, 1 p.m.: @ Manchester United
Mar. 17, 2 p.m.: v. Watford
Mar. 31, 1 p.m.: @ Crystal Palace
Apr. 7, 1 p.m.: @ Everton
Apr. 14, 1 p.m.: v. Bournemouth
Apr. 28, 1 p.m.: v. Stoke
May 5, 1 p.m.: @ Chelsea
May 13, 1 p.m.: v. Brighton