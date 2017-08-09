Premier League 2017: Best Liverpool FC bars in New York City

Metro New York takes a look at the top places in NYC to catch the Reds.

Jordan Henderson will look to lead Liverpool into a new era of success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Things are looking up for Liverpool FC.

For the first time since 2014, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League after finishing in the top-four of the Premier League.

One of the most successful sides in the history of English football, Liverpool is in the process of resurrecting its status as a dominant force in the country behind manager Jurgen Klopp.

On early Saturday morning, they will start that quest when they travel to Watford for their opening match of the 2017/18 Premier League season at 7:30 a.m. ET.

For those supporting the Reds, here are the best places to catch Saturday's match and every fixture this season:

11th Street Bar

510 E. 11th St.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 982-3929

Carragher's

228 W. 39th St.

New York, NY 10018

(646) 370-1545

Monro Pub

481 5th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

(718) 499-2005

To start planning your trip to the pub now, here is a look at Liverpool's complete Premier League schedule this season:

Aug. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET: @ Watford

Aug. 19, 10 a.m.: v. Crystal Palace

Aug. 27, 11 a.m.: v. Arsenal

Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m.: @ Manchester City

Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: v. Burnley

Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.: @ Leicester City

Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m.: @ Newcastle United

Oct. 14, 1 p.m.: v. Manchester United

Oct. 21, 10 a.m.: @ Tottenham

Oct. 28, 1 p.m.: v. Huddersfield

Nov. 4, 2 p.m.: @ West Ham

Nov. 18, 1 p.m.: v. Southampton

Nov. 25, 1 p.m.: v. Chelsea

Nov. 29, 6 p.m.: @ Stoke

Dec. 2, 1 p.m.: @ Brighton

Dec. 9, 1 p.m.: v. Everton

Dec. 13, 6 p.m.: v. West Bromwich Albion

Dec. 16, 1 p.m.: @ Bournemouth

Dec. 23, 10 a.m.: @ Arsenal

Dec. 26, 1 p.m.: v. Swansea

Dec. 30, 1 p.m.: v. Leicester

Jan. 1, 1 p.m.: @ Burnley

Jan. 13, 1 p.m.: v. Manchester City

Jan. 20, 1 p.m.: @ Swansea

Jan. 30, 5:45 p.m.: @ Huddersfield

Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: v. Tottenham

Feb. 10, 1 p.m.: @ Southampton

Feb. 24, 1 p.m.: v. West Ham

Mar. 3, 1 p.m.: v. Newcastle United

Mar. 10, 1 p.m.: @ Manchester United

Mar. 17, 2 p.m.: v. Watford

Mar. 31, 1 p.m.: @ Crystal Palace

Apr. 7, 1 p.m.: @ Everton

Apr. 14, 1 p.m.: v. Bournemouth

Apr. 28, 1 p.m.: v. Stoke

May 5, 1 p.m.: @ Chelsea

May 13, 1 p.m.: v. Brighton