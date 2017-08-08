Premier League 2017: Best Chelsea FC bars in New York City

Metro New York takes a look at the top places in NYC to catch the Blues.

Chelsea will look to defend their Premier League crown in 2017/18. (Photo: Getty Images)

Blue is the colour, football is the game, we're all together and...watching Chelsea FC must be your aim.

The 2017/18 Premier League season is just around the corner and so are the defending champions' title defense.

Chelsea won its fifth Premier League title and sixth top-flight championship just two months ago, their 93 points seven clear of second-place Tottenham. Not a bad way for Antonio Conte to start his reign as Chelsea manager.

Now, what can he do for an encore with his side returning to the Champions League as well?

Their season starts on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET against Burnley.

Here is where you can find the best bars in New York City to join other Chelsea supporters and find out:

Football Factory at Legends

6 W. 33rd St.

New York, NY 10001

(212)967-7792

Smithfield Hall NYC

138 W. 25th ST.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 929-9677