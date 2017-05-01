Rangers playoff tickets at MSG remain astronomically high

If you’re looking for the hottest ticket in town, look no further than Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night … or any other night there is a New York Rangers playoff game.

There is a reason why there are mostly suits sitting down near the glass, or in the lower bowl for that matter, of MSG when the Rangers are in the playoffs: Ticket prices are through the roof.

For Game 3 of the Blueshirts’ Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Ottawa Senators, tickets are starting at $204 a piece, per Ticket IQ. Those seats come in section 418 where you can’t even see the scoreboard.

To sit in the lowest bowl, or the 100s section, patrons would have to shell out $400 per ticket.

As of Monday afternoon, the most expensive ticket available is in section No. 8, right behind the goal that the Rangers shoot at twice, for a staggering $3,356 each.

To put things in perspective, tickets for Game 5 (if necessary) at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Senators, start at just $104. While some might raise the argument that it is because the series might not go to five games, tickets for Game 6 at Madison Square Garden are starting at $308 a pop.

Of the remaining eight playoff teams, Rangers tickets are by far the most expensive.

I get it; everything comes down to the almighty dollar. But ticket prices like this continue to prevent some of the most passionate fans from getting inside the arena.

I’m talking about the ones who have worn the same jersey to every game for the last 25 years and can name almost every player they have seen throughout that timespan — that die-hard Rangers family that ends their day by gathering around to watch their favorite team every night.

We all have that one family that springs to mind. I certainly do (hello, Brussich family).

Instead, we get “fans” like this sitting near the glass during the playoffs:

So, is it worth having a more timid arena to make a larger profit? The Rangers and Madison Square Garden’s answer over the years has been a resounding yes.