Rangers vs. Senators: Game 6 preview (TV, start time, more)

The New York Rangers’ backs are officially up against the wall.

Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is an elimination game for the Blueshirts as they trail the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in the series.

But the Rangers have won their last four playoff games at Madison Square Garden, including two this series against the Senators.

Ottawa has looked lost during their visits to New York as it has been outscored 8-2 in Games 3 and 4.

The Senators simply could not keep up with the Rangers’ desperate intensity in front of their home crowd despite winning the first two games in Ottawa.

New York must find that kind of play in order to force a Game 7 at Canadian Tire Center on Thursday.

The Rangers have been relatively solid in elimination games dating back to the 2014 postseason having won nine of their last 12.

Here’s how you can catch tonight’s game:

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV: NBC Sports Network

Radio: 98.7 ESPN Radio

Follow Metro New York sports editor Joe Pantorno on Twitter @JoePantorno for all your updates from Madison Square Garden tonight