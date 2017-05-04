Rangers vs. Senators: TV info, puck drop, more

There should be a large, blue wave of momentum heading toward Madison Square Garden right about now.

After a decisive 4-1 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Ottawa Senators, the New York Rangers are one win away from evening up a series in which they once trailed 2-0.

For those unable to make it to the world's most famous arena for Game 4, here is everything you need to know:

Date: Thursday, May 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV: NBC Sports Network

Radio: 98.7 ESPN Radio

Given the metrics of this series, the Rangers might feel gipped to be trailing 2-1. Out of a possible 202:54 of playing time, they have led for 104 minutes, been tied for 94:43 and have trailed for just 4:11.

Regardless, they have almost come back from the brink to tie this series up and make it a whole new party. In NHL history, teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-seven series have won 309 out of 357 times.

New York will hope to replicate a performance in which they simply overwhelmed the Senators in Game 3. With an overbearingly quick pace and physical edge, New York constantly hemmed Ottawa in its own zone, established offense near the zone and created turnovers in advantageous positions.

The Senators could not find their legs the entire first period, recording just five shots on Henrik Lundqvist's goal.

Expect a far more desperate visiting team on Thursday night as they look to take an enormous 3-1 advantage heading back to Ottawa on Saturday.