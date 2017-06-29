Rashad Jennings: Eli Manning should dance

Rashad Jennings still wants to further his NFL career. The former New York Giants running back is hoping to be on the field this season despite the fame and attention from his recent triumph on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

But when the lights go off for the last time on the football field, he’s hoping that they will turn on in a television studio somewhere. Jennings has gotten a taste of Hollywood and likes it.

Last month, Jennings made a dramatic turnaround from jock to dance pro, triumphing on the reality contest before a national audience. He still remains optimistic that he will be in an NFL training camp in a month’s time and says that he’s in the best shape of his life because of all the dancing while maintaining his football workouts.

When his playing career is done, however, he hopes to transition into television or acting, not unlike former Giants star defensive end Michael Strahan. Or perhaps on a morning show, such as former Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer, who is on ‘Good Morning America.’

“I think it may help me audition in some acting parts because I’d have something under my belt,” Jennings told Metro this week.

“Respectively, yes - TV personality and acting amongst many things. I’m writing a book, I do a bunch of stuff philanthropically…but acting and TV personality is something I want to explore. I can see myself doing a lot of things but one thing I could see myself is being a leading man in a romantic comedy.”

But then the questions turned to the Giants and his former teammates.

A seventh-round pick out of Liberty in 2009, Jennings spent the last three years with the Giants where he became a fan favorite. He has 3,772 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns; at 32-years old he still has some momentum left in his legs.

He thinks one of his teammates, in particular, might have a move or two off the football field or perhaps just sees some comedic gold. Jennings would love to see one of his teammates in particular on the Giants on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

“I want to see Eli do it. I think it’d be funny to see him,” Jennings said. “I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily want but if somebody has to do it, I’d want to see Eli. I think he’d be good at the waltz.”