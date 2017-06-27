MLS transfer rumors: Red Bulls looking to add forwards

HANOVER, New Jersey — Reinforcements are coming, so says New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch after his team struggled in a 2-0 loss on Saturday to crosstown rival New York City F.C.

In a season of struggles for the Red Bulls, it appears that the team is attempting to find immediate answers to their scoring woes as well as their equally worrisome defensive depth (or lack thereof). Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the team has homed in on a centerback and that they are also in the hunt for an attacking option to help spring their lethargies in the final third.

Following Saturday’s loss to NYCFC, Marsch noted how his team needs “to make a couple additions to get some help specifically in the attacking part of the field.” On Tuesday following training, he followed up on those thoughts.

“Listen, we have room to make some improvements. We have some needs on different things and we’re trying to solidify on who to bring in. We want to bring in people who can adjust immediately because we need help now,” Marsch said.

“Every year we’ve kind of gone in with the approach that we have a good group; let’s get things going a little bit and see what we think we need. Because you can go into the season thinking you need one thing and you can get through the season thinking you need one thing and all of a sudden realize you need something else. Scoring so many goals in the last two years, we felt like it was going to be a little bit easier to come by goals then it has been. We’ll definitely look to add an attacking piece or two.”

The loss to NYCFC, just the second for the Red Bulls in the nine competitive matches between these two sides, did nothing to change Marsch’s outlook. He isn’t in panic mode when he says the team needs changes or that he now envisions more overhaul in light of the losses.

“Nothing has really changed,” Marsch said. “It’s just being honest with where we’re at.”