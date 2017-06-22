NBA rumors: Knicks could deal Kristaps Porzingis to Suns, Celtics

Hold on to your butts, Knicks fans.

A source has told Tim Montemayor of 1580 The Fanatic that the Knicks and Phoenix Suns are "close" to a deal that would send New York's young star Kristaps Porzingis to the Western Conference team. Porzingis has been available on the trade market for the last couple days, much to the surprise of everyone in the basketball community.

Montemayor's source also spoke with Porzingis' brother and agent, Janis, and he disclosed that a deal is "likely."

The radio host added that the deal could include Eric Bledsoe, Marquese Chriss and the No. 4 overall pick in tonight's draft.

New York reportedly wants a crack at drafting Kansas forward Josh Jackson, who would not be available at the team's current spot of No. 8 in the first round. A deal like this to Phoenix could possibly be enough to get the prospect as long as the Boston Celtics don't draft Jackson at No. 3.

John Gambadoro of 98.7 Arizona Sports later refuted Montemayor's reports.

But there is still plenty of interest and suitors lurking to make a move on Porzingis.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski disclosed that "several" teams, including the Boston Celtics, are talking to Phil Jackson and the Knicks. However, none have been able to meet New York's high demands.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks want Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown and both Celtics draft picks they got from the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

It would be a disastrous move if the Knicks dealt away the unicorn that is Porzingis. But the franchise's ownership and management have proven that they are inept enough to pull off such a shocking, crippling move.

The next few hours should be very interesting, though you have to feel for Knicks fans who are furiously refreshing their Twitter feeds.