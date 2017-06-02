Source: Francesco Totti move to NY Cosmos won't happen despite flirtation

First there was Giorgio Chinaglia, then there could have been Francesco Totti but the New York Cosmos are not likely to sign the legendary Italian midfielder.

A league source tells Metro New York that Totti, who has been with Roma since joining the Serie A club’s youth side in 1989, was intrigued by the idea of a switch to the Cosmos. The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Totti was offered to the Cosmos last year as well as this year with the stalwart central midfielder keen on a move to the NASL club.

In other words, Totti was interested in joining the Cosmos following his leaving of Roma and his contacts had reached out to the defending NASL champions.

What a historic twist this would have been. It is the club, now in its second incarnation, that saw the former Italian legendary striker Chinaglia enjoy so much success in the 1970s and 1980s as a goal-scoring machine. Totti has been a mainstay in Italian soccer since his debut with Roma in 1992, earning a place on the Italian national team in the process.

Despite the Cosmos politely turning down any interest, the Italian maestro might still be coming stateside. Totti, who had an emotional farewell this week as he leaves Roma, could be on the move to another NASL side. Reports have linked him as a possible signing of Miami FC, a fellow club in the NASL.

Last summer, Totti had been offered to several MLS clubs including the New York Red Bulls. ​