Source: Kemar Lawrence being tracked by English club Bristol City

Kemar Lawrence may have inexplicably been left off the ballot for the upcoming MLS All-Star Game but that doesn’t matter to his teammates, who are hailing his high level of play this year for the New York Red Bulls. It also doesn’t matter to the European clubs that might be lining up to chase after him.

Lawrence, a Jamaican international left back, has long been linked with a move abroad as most of the clubs interested in obtaining his services are from England. It has been a sensational 2017 for Lawrence , his third year in MLS and with the Red Bulls as he has arguably been the best player on his team right now if not the best left back in the league.

A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, is familiar with the interest around Lawrence from several overseas clubs. Speaking to Metro, the source said that Lawrence has generated interest from several clubs in the English Premiership and the Championship level, one flite down from the Premier League.

Bristol City, currently in the Championship, has been tracking his progress this year and appear to be among the most interested in a player who is starting to peak in his career.

There is an awful lot to like about a left set to turn 25-years old this September, entering his prime at the club and international level. He now has 56 appearances in MLS play heading into this weekend but his 12 starts this year have all been solid, with his form over the last month especially sensational.

Lawrence had an assist last weekend in a 2-1 Red Bulls win over the New England Revolution. He also had an assist two weeks prior on the Red Bulls lone goal in a home loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy. His individual defending has also been of the lock-down variety as he is easily the steadiest defender among the Red Bulls back four.

It is the type of form that, if continued, will lead to even more interest from overseas during the summer transfer window.​