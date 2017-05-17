The 8 best players taken at No. 8 in NBA draft history

In the understatement of the century, things just haven't worked out for the New York Knicks over the past 16 years.

On Tuesday night, their bad luck continued after being rewarded the No. 8 pick in this year's NBA draft. It was one pick later than the expected seventh spot, which they had a 52.2-percent chance of getting. Of course, it would be far too much to ask for a small miracle that would have seen defy the odds and somehow land in the top three.

However, Knicks fans might want to hold off hanging their heads considering this is a deep draft class. It also is not unheard of for a very productive player to be taken at the No. 8 spot:

Robert Parish, C

Drafted by: Golden State Warriors (1976)

College: Centenary College of Louisiana

Years in league: 21

Teams played for: Warriors, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls

All-Star Games: 9

Titles won: 4 (1981, 1984, 1986, 1997)

Points scored: 23,334 (27th all-time)

Rebounds: 14,715 (8th all-time)

Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003

Jack Sikma, C

Drafted by: Seattle SuperSonics (1977)

College: Illinois Wesleyan University

Years in league: 14

Teams played for: SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Games: 7

Titles won: 1 (1979)

Points scored: 17,287

Rebounds: 10,816 (30th all-time)

Detlef Schrempf, C

Drafted by: Dallas Mavericks (1985)

College: Washington

Years in league: 16

Teams played for: Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers

All-Star Games: 3

2-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner (1991, 1992)

Points scored: 15,761

Rebounds: 7,023

Andre Miller, PG

Drafted by: Cleveland Cavaliers (1999)

College: Utah

Years in league: 17

Teams played for: Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs

1st-Team All-Rookie Team in 1999-00

Points scored: 16,278

Assists: 8,524 (9th all-time)

Sam Jones, G

Drafted by: Boston Celtics (1957)

College: North Carolina Central

Years in league: 12

Teams played for: Celtics

All-Star Games: 5

Titles won: 10 (1958-1966, 1967-1969)

Points scored: 15,411

Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984

Tom Chambers, PF

Drafted by: San Diego Clippers (1981)

College: Utah

Years in league: 16

Teams played for: Clippers, Seattle SuperSonics, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Games: 4 (1987 All-Star Game MVP)

Points scored: 20,049 (40th all-time)

Jamal Crawford G

Drafted by: Cleveland Cavaliers (2000)

College: Michigan

Years in league: 17

Teams played for: Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers

3-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner

Points scored: 18,084

Vin Baker PF/C

Drafted by: Milwaukee Bucks (1993)

College: Hartford

Years in league: 13

Teams played for: Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star Games: 4

2nd-Team All-NBA in 1997-98