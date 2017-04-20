Giants 2017 regular season schedule has been leaked

The NFL is set to release its 2017 regular season schedule on Thursday night at 8 p.m., but the New York Giants might have already discovered their full schedule, per WFAN's Mike Francesa:

Week 1: Sunday night at Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Monday night vs. Detroit Lions

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: at Denver Broncos

Week 7: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 8: bye week

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 10: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Thursday Night at Washington Redskins

Week 13: at Oakland Raiders

Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: vs. Washington Redskins

For the third-consecutive season, the Giants will head down to Dallas and play the rival Cowboys to open up their season on Sunday night, which is Sept. 10, as first reported by Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

Big Blue has opened up against Big D in four of the last five seasons and this will mark the fifth-straight season that the Giants will start out on the road.

New York is 1-1 in the previous season openers against the Cowboys, most recently pulling out a 20-19 victory last season.

Two years ago saw just as closely contested of a game as the Cowboys came out on top 27-26.

Earlier on Thursday, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post first reported that the Giants will invade FedEx Field to face the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.

It will be the first time ever that the Redskins are hosting a Thanksgiving game and the first time since 2009 that the Giants are will play on the holiday.

The Giants are 7-4-3 in 14 previous Thanksgiving Day appearances and have not won since a 13-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in 1982. That is their last Thanksgiving win dating all the way back to 1936 when they defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers (no, not the baseball team) 14-0.