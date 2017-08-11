Updated Giants, NFC East odds after Ezekiel Elliott suspension

The star Dallas Cowboys running back has been suspended for the first six games of the season, what does that mean for the rest of the division?

Ezekiel Elliott will miss the Cowboys' first six games of the 2017 NFL season. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been tabbed since the early portions of this offseason as the favorites to win the NFC East for a second-consecutive season.

Coming off a 13-3 season, it's easy to see why. The young offensive duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are two of the brightest stars in the league and will likely terrorize the New York Giants and the rest of the NFC East for the next decade.

But the Cowboys running back has run into some off-field trouble that will keep him from the field to start the 2017 season.

It was announced on Friday that Elliott would be suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. One of those games comes against the Giants in the season opener in Dallas.

His absence has already affected the lines in Las Vegas as the Cowboys' chances of winning the division took a bit of a hit.

Here is what the odds looked like on July 25, via Odds Shark :

Cowboys: 23/20

Giants: 5/2

Eagles: 4/1

Redskins: 4/1

This is what they look like now, via Vegas Insider :

Cowboys: 29/20

Giants: 37/20

Eagles: 4/1

Redskins: 19/4