US Open 2017: How to watch Sam Querrey, Venus Williams quarterfinals

The United States has representation on both the men's and women's side of its Grand Slam this year.

Venus Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Both the men's and women's singles tournaments at the 2017 US Open are down to their final eight and if you're an American, there is plenty to be excited about.

On the home court that is Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, five of the final 16 tennis players competing for the domestic Grand Slam are from the United States. Four of them though are on the women's side.

Tuesday night will call three of those Americans into action as Sam Querrey on the men's side along with Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens in the women's bracket, take the court.

Querrey is starting to inch toward uncharted territory for current American male tennis players. There has not been a Grand Slam winner from the United States since 2003 when Andy Roddick took home the title in Queens.

Since then, only nine-different men have won a Grand Slam tournament, which is a remarkable stat considering there have been 56 major tennis tournaments during that span.

On the women's side, there once again is representation from one of the most powerful tennis families ever.

While Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter on Friday, Venus continues to turn back the clock and play premier tennis at 37 years of age.

After not reaching a major final for eight years, Williams reached the final match at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, though she came up short both times.

Still, she has a chance not only to reach a third final this year but to win her first since 2008, which came at the All England Club against her sister.

Then there is 24-year-old Sloane Stephens, who is playing in just her third-ever major quarterfinal since turning pro in 2010.

This year's US Open has also provided her first trip past the fourth round of a major since 2015.

A win on Tuesday night could provide her second-ever trip to a semifinal at a Grand Slam. The first came in 2013 at the Australian Open.

Here is who each American is playing tonight and how you can watch it:

Sloane Stephens vs. No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 9 Venus Williams vs. No. 13 Petra Kvitova

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 17 Sam Querrey vs. No. 28 Kevin Anderson

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN