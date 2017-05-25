Victor Cruz comments on his release from the Giants

Victor Cruz’s rise to fame with the New York Giants was something out of a storybook.

The Patterson, New Jersey, native went undrafted out of UMass (I saw him rip apart Hofstra for 155 yards live in 2009) and went from little-known slot prospect to Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

However, Cruz’s time with Big Blue is finished after he was cut in February. After injuries derailed his career, Cruz was a tertiary and seldom-used option behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard as he recorded just 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown.

It was a far cry from his first two full seasons with the team in 2011 and 2012 when he averaged 84 catches and 1,250 yards per year.

On an appearance on Power 105.1 New York’s “The Breakfast Club,” Cruz attempted to shed some insight as to why he was let go by the team:

“I felt it all year long. Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was like ‘OK, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ A lot of people probably don’t know this … Let’s say I played well — was a 1,000-yard receiver last year — it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me. "If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they’re like ‘Why are you cutting Cruz? He just 1,000 yards and five or six touchdowns. That doesn’t make sense.’ But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans.”

The New York Post went as far to say that Cruz was trying to accuse the Giants of sabotaging his career. However, Cruz was quick to diffuse that notion:

I love the @Giants, they gave me a platform no one else did. I am forever grateful! I never said I was ... https://t.co/9RtaHGU7tr — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) May 25, 2017

Cruz continues to test free agency ahead of the 2017 NFL season. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that he was linked with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.