Best starts in Yankees franchise history

Who said 2017 would be a down year for the Yankees?

Alright, I'm getting ahead of myself and I can’t stress enough that we’re in the infancy of the new season, but the Bronx Bombers are off to their best start since 2010 thanks to an eight-game winning streak that has them sitting at 9-4 through 13 games.

The offense has been on fire during the last eight games, averaging six runs per night while the pitching has allowed more than three runs just twice.

Aaron Judge is currently in the league’s top 20 in home runs (4) and RBI (11) while Chase Headley is batting .395/.509/.605.

Life is good right now if you’re wearing pinstripes. But of course, there are always the ghosts of seasons past that this year’s Yankees will be compared to.

In this edition, here is a look at the best starts during the franchise’s rich history between the first 20-40 games played:

Year: 2003

Start: 18-3, .857 winning percentage

Season record: 101-61

Season result: Lost World Series in six games to Florida Marlins

Top players: Alfonso Soriano — .290, 38 HR, 91 RBI

Jason Giambi — .250, 41 HR, 107 RBI

Jorge Posada — .281, 30 HR, 101 RBI

Top pitcher: Andy Pettitte — 21-8, 4.02 ERA, 180 K’s

Year: 1928

Start: 33-7, .825 winning percentage

Season record: 101-53

Season result: Won World Series with sweep over St. Louis Cardinals

Top players: Lou Gehrig — .374, 27 HR, 147 RBI

Babe Ruth — .323, 54 HR, 146 RBI

Tony Lazzeri — .332, 10 HR, 82 RBI

Bob Meusel — .297, 11 HR, 113 RBI

Top pitcher: Waite Hoyt — 23-7, 3.36 ERA, 19 complete games

Year: 1939

Start: 33-7, .825 winning percentage

Season record: 106-45

Season result: Won World Series with sweep over Cincinnati Reds

Top players: Joe DiMaggio — .381, 30 HR, 126 RBI

Joe Gordon — .284, 28 HR, 111 RBI

Bill Dickey — .302, 24 HR, 105 RBI

George Selkirk — .306, 21 HR, 101 RBI

Top pitcher: Red Ruffing — 21-7, 2.93 ERA, 22 complete games

Year: 1958

Start: 23-5, .821 winning percentage

Season record: 92-62

Season result: Won World Series in seven games over Milwaukee Braves

Top players: Mickey Mantle — .304, 42 HR, 97 RBI

Yogi Berra — .266, 22 HR, 90 RBI

Top pitcher: Bob Turley – 21-7, 2.97 ERA, 168 K’s, 19 complete games

Year: 1998

Start: 23-6, .793 winning percentage

Season record: 114-48

Season result: Won World Series with sweep over San Diego Padres

Top players: Derek Jeter — .324, 19 HR, 84 RBI

Tino Martinez — .281, 28 HR, 123 RBI

Bernie Williams — .339, 26 HR, 97 RBI

Paul O’Neill — .317, 24 HR, 116 RBI

Top pitcher: David Cone — 20-7, 3.55 ERA, 209 K’s

Year: 1926

Start: 30-9, .769 winning percentage

Season record: 91-63

Season result: Lost World Series in seven games to St. Louis Cardinals

Top players: Babe Ruth — .372, 47 HR, 153 RBI

Lou Gehrig — .313, 16 HR, 109 RBI

Bob Meusel — .315, 12 HR, 78 RBI

Top pitcher: Urban Shocker — 19-11, 3.38 ERA, 18 complete games