Best starts in Yankees franchise history

Who said 2017 would be a down year for the Yankees?
Alright, I'm getting ahead of myself and I can’t stress enough that we’re in the infancy of the new season, but the Bronx Bombers are off to their best start since 2010 thanks to an eight-game winning streak that has them sitting at 9-4 through 13 games.
The offense has been on fire during the last eight games, averaging six runs per night while the pitching has allowed more than three runs just twice.
Aaron Judge is currently in the league’s top 20 in home runs (4) and RBI (11) while Chase Headley is batting .395/.509/.605.
Life is good right now if you’re wearing pinstripes. But of course, there are always the ghosts of seasons past that this year’s Yankees will be compared to.
In this edition, here is a look at the best starts during the franchise’s rich history between the first 20-40 games played:
Year: 2003
Start: 18-3, .857 winning percentage
Season record: 101-61
Season result: Lost World Series in six games to Florida Marlins
Top players: Alfonso Soriano — .290, 38 HR, 91 RBI
Jason Giambi — .250, 41 HR, 107 RBI
Jorge Posada — .281, 30 HR, 101 RBI
Top pitcher: Andy Pettitte — 21-8, 4.02 ERA, 180 K’s
Year: 1928
Start: 33-7, .825 winning percentage
Season record: 101-53
Season result: Won World Series with sweep over St. Louis Cardinals
Top players: Lou Gehrig — .374, 27 HR, 147 RBI
Babe Ruth — .323, 54 HR, 146 RBI
Tony Lazzeri — .332, 10 HR, 82 RBI
Bob Meusel — .297, 11 HR, 113 RBI
Top pitcher: Waite Hoyt — 23-7, 3.36 ERA, 19 complete games
Year: 1939
Start: 33-7, .825 winning percentage
Season record: 106-45
Season result: Won World Series with sweep over Cincinnati Reds
Top players: Joe DiMaggio — .381, 30 HR, 126 RBI
Joe Gordon — .284, 28 HR, 111 RBI
Bill Dickey — .302, 24 HR, 105 RBI
George Selkirk — .306, 21 HR, 101 RBI
Top pitcher: Red Ruffing — 21-7, 2.93 ERA, 22 complete games
Year: 1958
Start: 23-5, .821 winning percentage
Season record: 92-62
Season result: Won World Series in seven games over Milwaukee Braves
Top players: Mickey Mantle — .304, 42 HR, 97 RBI
Yogi Berra — .266, 22 HR, 90 RBI
Top pitcher: Bob Turley – 21-7, 2.97 ERA, 168 K’s, 19 complete games
Year: 1998
Start: 23-6, .793 winning percentage
Season record: 114-48
Season result: Won World Series with sweep over San Diego Padres
Top players: Derek Jeter — .324, 19 HR, 84 RBI
Tino Martinez — .281, 28 HR, 123 RBI
Bernie Williams — .339, 26 HR, 97 RBI
Paul O’Neill — .317, 24 HR, 116 RBI
Top pitcher: David Cone — 20-7, 3.55 ERA, 209 K’s
Year: 1926
Start: 30-9, .769 winning percentage
Season record: 91-63
Season result: Lost World Series in seven games to St. Louis Cardinals
Top players: Babe Ruth — .372, 47 HR, 153 RBI
Lou Gehrig — .313, 16 HR, 109 RBI
Bob Meusel — .315, 12 HR, 78 RBI
Top pitcher: Urban Shocker — 19-11, 3.38 ERA, 18 complete games