More Yankees youngsters could be on the way up to MLB

These are troubling times in the Bronx even if the New York Yankees are somehow still in first place in the AL East.

Monday night’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox provided a rare triumph in a stretch that has seen the Pinstripes win just three of their last 13 games.

The injury bug has made its way from Queens over to Yankee Stadium as the Yankees have seen CC Sabathia, Aaron Hicks, Starlin Castro and Adam Warren all go down with injuries.

Before Monday’s game, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with 98.7 ESPN Radio where he talked about the return of Jacoby Ellsbury and the possibility of some new faces joining the team.

“So getting him [Ellsbury] back will help. And we've got a couple more kids we're going to have to consider coming up at some point if it can help us.”

Tyler Wade got the call-up on Tuesday morning to help fill the void of losing Castro. He batted .313 with a .390 on-base percentage and 24 stolen bases in 71 games with triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Outfielders Clint Frazier and Dustin Fowler could join him soon with Hicks out. Each player has hit 12 home runs while Fowler has one more RBI (42) in one less game played (69) compared to Frazier.

On the mound, Caleb Smith, Chance Adams and Domingo Acevedo might get a look at a jump to the big leagues. Smith has been electrifying this season with a 6-0 record, 2.25 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched.