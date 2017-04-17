Newly separated La La Anthony hot Instagram pics

One of basketball's biggest power couples looks to be no more after TMZ reported that Carmelo and La La Anthony separated on Monday after seven years of marriage.

La La, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s during her time on MTV's Total Request Live, has seen her brand explode with roles on the television series Power while authoring the New York Times best seller The Love Playbook.

She began dating Melo in 2004, which was the NBA star's second year in the league after being drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets. The two were married six years later in 2010.

They stuck together throughout his tenure in Denver and into his stint with the New York Knicks, which began shortly after the two got hitched. Carmelo's time in New York seems to be up though as Knicks president Phil Jackson continues to press the veteran to waive his no-trade clause this summer.

While TMZ reported that neither La La nor Melo is talking about a divorce, Instagramers everywhere can expect more sultry uploads now that she is single.