There appear to be two categories of quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this postseason, the haves and the have-nots. Some have-nots (like Dak Prescott) could birth a new legend this winter. Others (Matt Moore) have a lot of work to do. Here's a look at how we rank the 12 quarterbacks still fighting for a Super Bowl:

1. Tom Brady, Patriots: Four Super Bowl wins, six trips to the big game and arguably the best 12-game season of all time. No doubt here.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: He could win MVP this year after raking the 4-6 Packers to a division crown and six straight wins.

3. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: Big Ben has been here before and is healthy. AFC beware.

4. Matt Ryan, Falcons: Ryan has never had postseason success but he's had an incredible year, with and without Julio Jones.

5. Eli Manning, Giants: Manning has two Super Bowl rings. He may not have had as good a 2016 as some of the QBs below but he's a veteran and knows how to win.

6. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: Wilson also has a Super Bowl ring, he can move in the pocket and create with his legs. He finds ways to win in January.

7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: Come back in a couple seasons and Prescott will be in the top 3. But for now he has something left to prove.

8. Matthew Stafford, Lions: Stafford has a better regular season of work than some guys ahead of him on this list but like Prescott, he has a lot left to prove.

9. Alex Smith, Chiefs: Ironically, the Chiefs could be the best non-Patriots team on this list, but they do it on the ground and with defense.

10. Tom Savage/Brock Osweiler, Texans: We are now in the "what a mess" section. Good luck to whoever Houston calls on here.

11. Matt Moore, Dolphins: The Dolphins have overachieved, especially without Ryan Tannehil. Their overachieving ends in the first round.

12. Matt McGloin/Connor Cook, Raiders: This isn't so much "what a mess" as it is "what a shame." The Raiders deserve better. Oakland will need to run the ball like they've never run before if they want to make a Super Bowl run.