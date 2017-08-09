PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings, TV broadcast times, betting odds

The final major of the year tees off Thursday, August 10 from Quail Hollow in North Carolina and the favorites are no surprise. Jordan Spieth, fresh off his incredible win at the British Open last month is favored just as heavily as Rory McIlroy at 7-to-1 odds with long-ball hitter Dustin Johnson not far behind.

First and second round action airs on TNT from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the cale network airs the early part of weekend action from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, CBS will air afternoon coverage from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Below are the tee times and betting odds for the tournament this weekend:

Tee times for Thursday's Round 1 (reversed for Friday)

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

7:30 a.m. -- Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:40 a.m. -- Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

7:50 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

8 a.m. -- William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

8:10 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

8:20 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly

8:30 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes

8:40 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

8:50 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

9 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

9:10 a.m. -- K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

9:20 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Barracuda Winner

12:35 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

12:45 p.m. -- Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

12:55 p.m. -- Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

1:15 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

1:35 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

2:05 p.m. -- Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore

2:15 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

2:25 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Na

2:35 p.m. -- Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

7:35 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox

7:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

7:55 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

8:05 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:15 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

8:25 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 a.m. -- Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:45 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

8:55 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

9:05 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:15 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

9:25 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

12:40 p.m. -- Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. -- Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

1 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen

1:10 p.m. -- Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

1:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri

1:30 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes

1:40 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman

1:50 p.m. -- D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin

2 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell

2:10 p.m. -- Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce

2:20 p.m. -- JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li

2:30 p.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble

Vegas betting odds for 2017 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth - 7/1

Rory McIlroy - 7/1

Dustin Johnson - 9/1

Rickie Fowler - 15/1

Jason Day - 20/1

Jon Rahm - 20/1

Brooks Koepka - 20/1

Justin Rose - 30/1

Henrik Stenson - 30/1

Sergio Garcia - 30/1

Adam Scott - 30/1

Justin Thomas - 30/1

Phil Mickelson - 40/1

Matt Kuchar - 40/1